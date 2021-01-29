Chorus Meditation

discussion
👋 Hey Product Hunt Community! I’m Ali (she/her), and together with MK (she/her), Alex (she/her), and Warren (he/him), we’re the founders of Chorus! We started Chorus because we found it nearly impossible to begin our own individual meditation practices. After years of starting and stopping and almost giving up, we knew there had to be a more fun, enjoyable, instantly beneficial way to meditate for those who don’t connect with traditional forms. With the combination of our experience as a former SoulCycle Instructor, hedge fund analyst, and tech product lead, we set out to design a new experience so we could help millions of people, like us, who have found traditional meditation really challenging. Starting on our living room floors, we began breathing to the beat of awesome playlists, combined it with other mindfulness techniques, and started to see and feel the instant release of stress in our bodies and minds. This unique, effective, and enjoyable experience is what we now call Chorus. Unlike traditional mediation, which is typically done alone, can often feel like nothing is happening, and takes many months to feel a difference, Chorus is: 👯♀️ SOCIAL, with warm, personable teachers and amazing fellow class-goers 🎵 FUN, with new and popular music ✨ And gives you a physical TINGLING sensation created by the breathing pattern, leaving you physically and mentally calmer after your VERY FIRST SESSION Chorus is meditation for people who don’t meditate….(yet). Read: if you have an existing meditation practice that you already love, we love you (!), but Chorus probably isn’t your jam. So if you’ve tried traditional meditation and it’s never clicked or thought meditation wasn’t for you, or if you’re feeling stressed and want to take care of yourself, then we’d love to support you in your journey and hear any feedback you have! 🤑 PRODUCT HUNT DEAL: free 1 month trial until March 19th where we will guide you through our 21 Day Challenge to help you jumpstart this healthy habit and start reaping the benefits fast! Use code PRODUCTHUNT for the Chorus Membership at checkout. We truly believe in the power of Chorus to reduce your stress and improve your life, so we are excited to share Chorus with the Product Hunt community. Would love any thoughts/feedback!
So excited for this @aliabramovitz - congrats on the launch! I've always struggled with meditation despite knowing how important it is. This past year especially, I found it really difficult to quiet my mind. The unique blend of music and rhythmic breathing in Chorus classes has been surprisingly effective -- I've honestly never experienced anything quite like it. Highly recommend!
@evan_pryce we're so glad to have you in our community, Evan, and that Chorus is helping you navigate these busy minds of ours! I can certainly relate to the challenge of quieting the mind. Thank you for the feedback!