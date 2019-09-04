Log InSign up
ChopBox

World's first smart cutting board with 10 features

#5 Product of the DayToday
ChopBox is the world's first smart cutting board that replaces 5 kitchen gadgets. It kills germs, weighs your food, acts as a timer, sharpens knives, serves as a presentation platter, and more. It is also waterproof and incredibly strong.
Robert Magrino
Robert Magrino
Now if only it had a pop up screen to display and save my favorite recipes ...
