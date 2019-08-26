Discussion
Greg Kopyltsov
Hey there hunters! 👋 I was inspired to make CookUp when my wife and I wanted to eat healthier and spend less on takeout - we started trying to meal prep but would frequently find ourselves exasperated. There are lots of recipe apps, or even meal-prep apps and websites - but they are generally walled gardens, we had to choose from their plans or their recipe collection. There is a seemingly endless number of websites and blog posts that have some great recipes - but they are inundated with ads, are inconvenient to save / process, and easy to lose in the search for the next week's meals. We'd frequently find ourselves just making the simplest possible thing we could think of, eating it all week, hating meal prep - and then back to takeout & ordering for us. I've been a software dev for over 10 years so I figured I'd take a crack at the problem, I made a simple mobile app where I could: 💾easily save & store recipes we found online 🔍search & tag those recipes ✅ build grocery lists 🛒send the grocery list to Instacart for delivery I'm really excited to get feedback from the Product Hunt community, and I hope some of you may find this app helpful in your personal lives!
Excited to try this out. I cook at home a lot, and I'm always bookmarking recipes I find online in Pocket or Evernote. Would be much simpler to have one app to bookmark ingredients for recipes — and pull that out at the grocery. Does it just work on mobile right now?
