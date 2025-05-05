Launches
Choosr
Choosr
Discover What the World Thinks
Want to know what the world thinks? Create quick, visual A/B questions on anything - from personal dilemmas to hot topics, and let the world vote on them in real time. Vote on other people’s choosrs and shape public opinion while you scroll.
Free
Launch tags:
Social Network
Social Media
A/B Testing
About this launch
was hunted by
Kobbie Da Han
in
Social Network
Social Media
A/B Testing
. Made by
Kobbie Da Han
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
by 2 users. This is Choosr's first launch.