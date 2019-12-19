chl.li URL shortener

Discussion
Vincent Dörig
Maker
Hello Producthunt! This is my very first launch 😆. I have been working on chl.li for the past month and now it's ready for the world! Since I always use URL shorteners, I decided to build one myself. I wanted it to be fast, easy to use and have a good-looking client side. I'm pretty confident in saying that I achived my goals. It took me quite a long time to brainstorm a short, somewhat memorable name and decided to go with `chl.li`, short for 'chline link' which is Swiss German and stands for 'short link', moreover, 'chlli' (chli) stands for small. How convenient :).
