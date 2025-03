Chikka Uncover user insights with intelligent AI voice interviewer Visit Upvote 62

Curious about user feedback, employees’ idea, or friends’ opinions? Set up your own AI Voice Agent in 5 mins to engage warmly with real humans and ask great questions in natural conversations. After that, you are just one click away from actionable insights!

Free Options Launch tags: Marketing • SaaS • Artificial Intelligence ADDITIONAL 20% OFF

Meet the team Show more Show more

ImageKit - Image and Video API Ad On-the-fly resizing, overlays, automatic optimization & CDN