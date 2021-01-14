discussion
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
CoS seems to be one of the most sought after roles in tech these past few years. I expect that trend to continue.
Hi Product Hunt! I’m excited to get your feedback on the Chief of Staff Network! We’re building the premiere community for Chiefs of Staff to accelerate their careers. From our early roots (waaaay back in 2016) as a free slack community, we’ve worked hard to help members find resources, community, shared wisdom, and mentorship to help them reach their full potential in this exciting position. We’re even more excited by how quickly the role has grown across the tech ecosystem. We recently relaunched our community with stronger platforms to connect members. These include COS Pods - a cohort system focused on building key leadership traits and upskilling as a Chief of Staff, an advisory board made up of 20+ former Chiefs of Staff that provide 1:1 mentoring, and weekly events. We’re starting with 3 dedicated Chapters in New York (led by Cynthia Del Pozo, COS at theSkimm), San Francisco (led by David O’Hara, COS at brightwheel), and London (led by Yasir Motiwala, COS at Twilio, and Max Bray, COS at Founders Forum). Having worked as a Chief of Staff and a generalist for most of my career and in coaching other Chiefs of Staff and executives hiring the position, I know just how lonely and challenging, yet equally invigorating and rewarding this role can be. I truly believe 2021 will be the year of the Chief of Staff and am thrilled to have over 100 members in the community with dozens joining every week. There is much to learn and share together, thanks for your feedback and support!
This group is invaluable for anyone that wants to succeed at a scaling start-up in a Chief of Staff role. No matter what challenge is thrown at you in the role (and you will see it all), someone in the group has been through it and can provide great insight into how they tackled the issue. @scottamenta Has done an amazing job at fostering a community built on collaboration.
This has been such a valuable group to find and connect with other CoS/Biz Ops/Special Projects groups. It's become my go-to reference point for any questions I've got. @scottamenta has done a fantastic job.
The Chief of Staff Network was the resource that I found most helpful by far when I was in the role. Scott's a fount of wisdom when it comes to the CoS role and everyone in the community is incredibly generous with their time and perspectives. Couldn't recommend this more highly to anyone who's in the role or thinking about going into it.