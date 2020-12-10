On Deck Chief of Staff Fellowship
As the number of incredible founders and teams in the Internet economy grows, so too does the need for the rocket fuel to help them scale. Leverage is a superpower, and Chiefs of Staff are the heroes behind it at many of the most influential organizations around the world. We're excited to launch ODCoS to bring together the most ambitious Chiefs of Staff in the world and give them the supportive peer network and educational resources to maximize their impact on those they serve. Soon after joining On Deck as a PM to help build the future of education, the team started to explode in headcount, and there was a need for a Chief of Staff to help support @daveboothy and @eriktorenberg to make sure the company we're building was a lean, mean, community-building machine. I stepped into the role not knowing exactly what it'd entail, but being crystal clear that I was in for the ride of my professional life. Fast forward, and here I am, bringing ODCoS to life while concurrently serving as our internal CoS! Over eight weeks, the best Chiefs of Staff in the ecosystem (and a select few making the transition) will join a community of peers in ODCoS1 to gain a deep support system and unmatched network, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing from other world-class CoS, and an understanding of how to use the role as an accelerant for their team and career. Fellows should expect to spend at least 2-5 hours a week engaging in peer-led sessions and socials, events held by some of our amazing guests (see the blue GIF above), and participating in dedicated Mastermind peer groups. By the end of the fellowship, fellows will have a better grasp of how to approach supporting their executive, how to maximize their impact on the organization, and have a growing network that’s ready to activate. The opportunities for ambitious, agile, generalists who want to make a lasting impact on the technology ecosystem are more bountiful than ever. For the aspiring founder, CEO, or executive, few roles can be as transformational as being a great CoS. If you are or have a Chief of Staff, apply today! We'd love to learn more about you. https://www.beondeck.com/chief-o...
