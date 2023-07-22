Products
Home
→
Product
→
Cheq UPI
Cheq UPI
A better payments app for NRIs and Foreigners visiting India
Visit
Upvote 42
Zero joining fees
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cheq is a modern UPI payments app for international citizens visiting India. Using Cheq, you can pay digitally at over 55mn+ merchants across India. Avoid ATM visits and foreign exchange costs.
Launched in
Android
Fintech
Payments
by
Cheq UPI
About this launch
1
review
61
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Android
,
Fintech
,
Payments
. Made by
Sudhanshu Shekhar
and
Manish Shukla
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Cheq UPI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Cheq UPI's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report