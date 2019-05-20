Cheeze Wizards is a crypto-native experiment where players use ether to summon Wizards to compete in a global tournament for the title — and prize — of Big Cheeze. Every Wizard is a non-fungible token that players can collect and duel.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mack Flavelle@mackflavelle · www.axiomzen.co
Greetings from Dapper Labs. Since launching CryptoKitties we’ve been eager to explore a new corner of the blockchain map. Cheeze Wizards is our latest experiment, a global player-versus-player experience where players summon Wizards, compete in duels and form parties. The goal: battle it out and win big by becoming the Big Cheeze. Each Wizard is a non-fungible token (like your CryptoKitties!) with a unique identity and art. Each token is designed for extensibility, creating new value and experiences for players by empowering independent creators and third-party developers to make their own cheezy tools, projects, and features.
Upvote (1)Share·