This looks incredibly useful. The future of work is increasingly mediated by platforms, rather than traditional employer-employee relationships. Really excited to see where this goes, and I think we'll be integrating Check into Every before too long to help us get writers paid!
Hi everyone 👋 I'm Andrew, CEO at Check. Thanks for the hunt and kind words @nbashaw! We've been quietly building Check for the last two years, and couldn't be more excited to share it with you today. Check is a payroll-as-a-service API that lets you embed payroll directly in your platform. Make programmatic payments to both employees and contractors, with all the complex tax calculation, filing, and remittance abstracted away. There are over 30M small business owners in the US, and the vast majority of them still use payroll software that is decades old. As a result, payroll can take hours to run and requires manually dealing with a slew of spreadsheets. We think these business owners deserve better. By making payroll accessible to developers for the first time we hope to unlock a whole wave of new products in this space. Happy to answer any questions here — and we'd love to hear your feedback and ideas! What will you build with Check?