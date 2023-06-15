Products
ChatNode
ChatNode
Train ChatGPT on your own data, in seconds
ChatNode lets you train AI ChatBots on your own data. You can use multiple data sources like text, PDF or URLs. Chatbots can be embedded on your website or used internally.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
ChatNode
About this launch
ChatNode by
ChatNode
was hunted by
Thomas Agarate
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Eric Brenner
,
Sacha Dumay
and
Thomas Agarate
. Featured on June 21st, 2023.
ChatNode
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is ChatNode's first launch.
