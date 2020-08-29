discussion
Nick Duncan
MakerFounder
🎉 My first launch on ProductHunt 🎉 I've always been a little nervous to use ProductHunt but I thought I'd take the plunge and have some faith. I'm looking forward to all your comments and feedback.
@nickduncan Wow, really useful
@sallywa00913632 thank you!
I've used getchat.app for just over a day now and I'm super impressed. I've already noticed an immediate jump in user engagement, and I expect this will lead to increased sales. I'll be sure to update this review in a couple of days with the good news
Hello, @nickduncan! Great start! But how can I put this code into my website ? For example if I am not confident with coding
@new_user_314d21aa31 hi there! You literally just paste it before your closing body tag. We are also just about to release WordPress plugin and Shopify app if you use those. That will allow you to install it via the click of a button.
Well done @nickduncan! Very nice work! I will be adding this to my ASAP! This is going to be such a big help.
@alex_gorman thank you so much Alex!