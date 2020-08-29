  1. Home
  2.  → ChatApp

ChatApp

Add WhatsApp chat to your website for free

#1 Product of the DayToday
Chat with visitors on your website using WhatsApp. Increase leads by 200% or more. Simply link your WhatsApp number and allow both mobile and desktop users to send messages from their WhatsApp account to yours.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Nick Duncan
Maker
Founder
🎉 My first launch on ProductHunt 🎉 I've always been a little nervous to use ProductHunt but I thought I'd take the plunge and have some faith. I'm looking forward to all your comments and feedback.
Upvote (5)Share
Sally Warren
🎈
phu-v.com
@nickduncan Wow, really useful
Upvote (1)Share
Nick Duncan
🎈
Serial maker
@sallywa00913632 thank you!
UpvoteShare
Pvc Connectors
🎈
PVC project enthusiast
I've used getchat.app for just over a day now and I'm super impressed. I've already noticed an immediate jump in user engagement, and I expect this will lead to increased sales. I'll be sure to update this review in a couple of days with the good news
Upvote (3)Share
Vladimir SelianovProduct Designer at @artselianov
Hello, @nickduncan! Great start! But how can I put this code into my website ? For example if I am not confident with coding
Upvote (1)Share
Nick Duncan
🎈
Serial maker
@new_user_314d21aa31 hi there! You literally just paste it before your closing body tag. We are also just about to release WordPress plugin and Shopify app if you use those. That will allow you to install it via the click of a button.
UpvoteShare
Alex Gorman
Well done @nickduncan! Very nice work! I will be adding this to my ASAP! This is going to be such a big help.
Upvote (1)Share
Nick Duncan
🎈
Serial maker
@alex_gorman thank you so much Alex!
UpvoteShare