Hey hunters! 👋 Together with Brian and Nik we built Changefeed to make it simple to keep a beautiful changelog for your product. When we originally launched we got lots of awesome feedback from all of you (https://www.producthunt.com/post...), so we spent the last six months heads-down implementing the most requested ideas. Today we super excited to announce that Changefeed v2 is live with all of them included! 😍 Here is all the news: - Custom domains: Show your changelog at a domain of yours like changelog.yourapp.com 🗺 - Embeddable widget: Alert your users of new changes right on your website 🚨 - Newsletter support: Have your users subscribe to and send them a newsletter whenever you publish a new release 📧 - Zapier integration: Automate all the things with our Zapier integration: automatically tweet when you publish a new release, add merged pull requests from GitHub to your draft release, and much more. 🔀 - Public API access: Automate even more by accessing our GraphQL API and implementing any kind of functionality you want. The sky is the limit! 💻 - Improved design: Your changelog will now look even better thanks to the design clean up ✨ We are super grateful for you all believing in us three indie devs and giving such great feedback. As a token of our appreciation, we have an *exclusive ProductHunt launch discount*: 25% off any plan for an entire year! Simply enter the discount code "we-love-producthunt" during checkout anytime before tomorrow midnight. Thank you for being awesome! 🙏
