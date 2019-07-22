Changefeed
A beautiful changelog for your product in seconds
Max Stoiber
Hey, I'm Max one of the co-creators of Changefeed 👋 Together with Brian and Nik we built Changefeed over the past year to make it simple to keep a changelog for your product. All three of us noticed the immense marketing value keeping a changelog has: users love knowing what's new with the apps they use. Unfortunately, keeping a changelog is pretty tedious and takes a lot of time. Changefeed makes it quick and simple: sign up and get your changelog live in seconds! (for example, see Changefeed's own changelog at https://changelog.changefeed.app) Not only that, but maintaining it is also much less work thanks to our awesome release composer, and we have got some great plans to make it even easier. (GitHub integration anyone?) You can see what your changelog would look like without having to log in (!) or pay (!!) on the getting started page (https://changefeed.app/get-started) right now. Try it! 😍 Companies also often get their changelog wrong if they have one. Most of them publish one big announcement every couple months, but what about all the smaller changes they are shipping in-between? Every single change you ship is an opportunity to connect with your users and turn them into superfans. Do not make the mistake of letting that just go to waste by never talking about a large majority of your releases. They might not be worthy of a blogpost, but your users sure as hell would love to know about them! Changefeed makes it easy and encourages your whole team to share every release, no matter how small. On top of that, we also published the short and sweet ultimate guide on "How to keep a great changelog" (https://changefeed.app/how-to-ke...) so you do not make the same mistake—whether you use Changefeed or not! 🚀 We have a ton of ideas to make Changefeed even more useful, what do you think we should tackle next? P.S.: Fun fact, we have not all met in person at the same time! Nik and I live in Vienna (Nik and I have worked on a bunch of open source projects together), while Brian lives in NYC (Brian and I previously co-founded Spectrum and now work at GitHub together).
Love the idea, we're already investigating couple of different solutions for changelogs in the last couple of weeks and until now I did not find any compelling products on the market. The changelog looks awesome and easy to grasp - also, the idea with different projects is something that stands out compared to other products! What I would love to see in the future: - cheaper custom domains - embeddable widgets to embed the changelog directly in an application - custom colors/css
@jollife we have a newsletter (https://buttondown.email/changefeed) and we are working on building this into Changefeed so that every changelog can have its own newsletter! 👍
This looks simple, yet beautiful for any App/Page. Can't wait to try it out with my Products. Good job @nikgraf, @mxstbr and @brian_lovin!
@nikgraf @brian_lovin @osamah_aldoaiss 🙏 thank you so much for the kind words! If you have any troubles or feedback at all, you can reach me at max@ the changefeed domain anytime, I would love to hear about it.
@nikgraf @brian_lovin @mxstbr I will definitely do that 😉 Keep up the good work 👍🏽