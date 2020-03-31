Cenario SaaS
Hey Product Hunt Community 🖐❤️ My name is Dan and I'm the co-founder of Cenario 😊 I'm super excited to announce Cenario SaaS which is FREE 💪❤️ Our mission at Cenario from Day 1 has been to help startups and businesses make better financial and business decisions. During this unprecedented time with Covid-19, we wanted to do more to help all types of companies, from small businesses to startups, make sure they have easy access and easy to understand metrics and financial information to help them with growth! Cenario SaaS Analytics is completely FREE to signup and use! With more premium features coming soon 🚀💪 So, what are the core features we have at the moment? 👉 Track your performance in one easy-to-use dashboard 👉 Revenue metrics 👉 MRR Movements 👉 Churn metrics 👉 Customer Data What are the more advanced features coming in 1-2 weeks? 🏆 Detailed Scenario-based forecasting 🏆 Detailed Segmentation 🏆 Detailed Customer profiles 🏆 Failed Charge Recovery (1 click magic like experience to recover significant lost revenue) How are we going to be different to the other SaaS analytics tools out there? Let's face it! There are already an amazing array of analytical tools. So, what's Cenario's secret sauce? We're about being PROACTIVE, not just being reactive. We focus on how to help you prepare for GROWTH in the future, not just simply present and past data (although we do this too of course) 😊 Try us out for free! We want to help support you with growth ❤️ Any questions, please let us know 😊
Very excited to be launching this for everyone! Please let us know if you've got any questions. There's a ALOT coming up in the roadmap from integrations with FB and Google Ads as well for you to track ad spends and budgeting The main focus of speciality is giving people the power to figure out what will happen to your business if you suddenly have a drop in 10% for your active Subs, or if your CAC goes up by 15% or if you lose 100 customers tomorrow Different cenarios to keep you prepared for every circumstance
Love this! So excited to give it a whirl.
@vrinda_singh1 Amazing, thank you Vrinda for support :)
Hey one of the best tool I would recommend for automate your subscription management.
@kalaiarasan_ceg Hey man thank you for the kind words :) - I know you've been a user for a while so thank you for the continuous support! Both @veebuv and I appreciate it :)
Awesome work guys! You're delivering so much at the moment, curious to see what else you have coming.