Measure and compare your network speeds

Free
Explore user generated cellular speed tests on a map. View detailed results, run speed tests, add them to the map and to your profile. Monitor network performance or check speeds in various areas with Cellular Speed Tests.
Android
Side Project
 by
GitHub
Android Studio 2.0
Django
was hunted by
Daniele Zotta
in Android, Side Project. Made by
Daniele Zotta
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Cellular Speed Tests
is not rated yet. This is Cellular Speed Tests's first launch.
