Cellular Speed Tests
Measure and compare your network speeds
Explore user generated cellular speed tests on a map. View detailed results, run speed tests, add them to the map and to your profile. Monitor network performance or check speeds in various areas with Cellular Speed Tests.
Launched in
Android
Side Project
by
About this launch
Measure and compare your network speeds
Cellular Speed Tests by
. Featured on July 15th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Cellular Speed Tests's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
