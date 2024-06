Figma 16,139 upvotes

Without figma we couldn't have built our product nor our website. We love the integration with our dev environment.

Pitch 7,239 upvotes

Definitely a tool to stand out, which helped us to convince the first investors. Super stunning visuals, great analytics and sharing options!!

tl;dv 3,746 upvotes

tl;dv is a game changer for us. We record every internal and most external meeting with it to share notes with the team and those who could not attend. Saving so much time!!