The creative project tracker
Discover Celaro, a creative project tracker crafted for designers and developers to streamline workflows and boost creativity. Our vision is to bridge the gap between creatives and project management, without losing focus on what matters: creating.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsProductivitySaaS

Meet the team

About this launch
83
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Celaro by
Celaro
was hunted by
Simon Hansson
in Design Tools, Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Simon Hansson
and
Philip Dren
. Featured on April 13th, 2025.
Celaro
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 18th, 2024.