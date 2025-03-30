Launches
Celaro
This is a launch from Celaro
See 1 previous launch
Celaro
The creative project tracker
Discover Celaro, a creative project tracker crafted for designers and developers to streamline workflows and boost creativity. Our vision is to bridge the gap between creatives and project management, without losing focus on what matters: creating.
Design Tools
Productivity
SaaS
Celaro
The Creative Project Tracker
Celaro by
Celaro
was hunted by
Simon Hansson
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Simon Hansson
and
Philip Dren
. Featured on April 13th, 2025.
Celaro
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 18th, 2024.