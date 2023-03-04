Products
This is the latest launch from Causal
See Causal’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Causal for Startups
Ranked #1 for today
Causal for Startups
Put finance on autopilot
Visit
Upvote 214
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Causal is the financial planning platform for startups. ⚡️Connect directly to your QB/Xero, HRIS + CRM 📈 See your metrics (Runway, Burn) out-of-the-box 🎯 Customise your model's forecasts + scenarios 🖥️ Share live dashboards w/ your team + investors
Launched in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
Causal
About this launch
Causal
Business planning for modern teams
6
reviews
1.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Causal for Startups by
Causal
was hunted by
Taimur Abdaal
in
Fintech
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Taimur Abdaal
and
Lukas Köbis
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Causal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on June 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
214
Comments
27
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#1
