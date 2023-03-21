Products
Cauldron for Recruiters
Ranked #9 for today

Cauldron for Recruiters

Hire in 5 days, no matter how many apply

Ditch the Resume. Get more insight into who’s applying with voice questions, take-home tasks, eligibility questionnaires, and more — right in the job application. Instantly fast-track your best candidates to interviews and hire in less than 5 days.
Launched in Web App, Hiring
Cauldron
"Who's hiring or planning to hire? Tell us your use case and we'll tell you how Cauldron can help you personally! If you tried Cauldron already - what did you like the most? What did you find that was missing?"

Cauldron for Recruiters
Cauldron
Cauldron for Recruiters by
Cauldron
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Web App, Hiring. Made by
Vahan Melkonyan
,
Alexander Davtyan
and
Davit Tamrazyan
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Cauldron
is rated 5/5 by 87 users. It first launched on January 28th, 2021.
