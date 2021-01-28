discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Vahan Melkonyan
MakerFounder at Cauldron
Hi ProductHunters, I'm Vahan, the co-founder of Cauldron, thanks @chrismessina for hunting us 🎉🎉🎉 Cauldron redefines the job application process and lets you meet the best candidates in the shortest time. How companies handle their job application processes today is inefficient and broken for all parties involved. Recruiters and team managers spend countless hours browsing resumes and interviewing, while applicants struggle with long application forms and resume black holes. Enter Cauldron - we provide recruiters with software to build a smooth and easy application process for their candidates, save 90% of your screening time and jump right to the interviews! Sign up now and build and hire for your first job on Cauldron completely for free. You will have access to our signature job builder that lets you structure a beautiful job landing page, set an application check-list with to-do's and assignments and setup a custom notification framework. You can even customize the apply button ✨✨ As a special ProductHunt offer, anyone signing up today and the following week will get a 50% discount on any of our annual offers once they successfully close a hire through their free trial :) We are here to make your recruitment process simpler. Cutting out screenings and multiplying meaningful interviews. Thanks for checking us out. Can't wait to hear your feedback in the comments!
@vahan_melkonyan Wow! This completely shifts the perception of a job application. Now applicants can earn their way up to an interview and avoid resume black holes.
@lian_hakobyan That's the plan! Thanks for checking us out!
@vahan_melkonyan @lian_hakobyan yea, for real. Will test it. Is there any limit on the number of applications I can post?
@liana_karapetyan7 You can handle 1 job position from posting to hire completely for free by just signing up! No Credit Card needed! Feel free to let me know how it goes and if you need more :)
@vahan_melkonyan Awesome, already registered. Thanks!! This is great. Hiring is always a pain. I'm excited to try Cauldron.
Absolutely love how applicant-oriented this product is. Great idea and addresses a real headache haha!