Charlie Cheever
Maker
Hi - We really hope you enjoy this app we've been working on. If you download it, let us know what your favorite decks are and what you'd like to see more of. There are so many things we want to add to this and improve with it; we hope we're just scratching the surface. Some of my favorite creators on the app so far are liquidream, revillo, beepyeah, lukalot, travesol-dog, bigwaifu, NiciusB, irondavy, maxb, ben, petekp, and jesse. Here are some links to some of my personal favorite decks: https://castle.xyz/d/CuCBPsCZU https://castle.xyz/d/de1b1ab3-c3... https://castle.xyz/d/cbWFJghWo https://castle.xyz/d/cbWFJghWo https://castle.xyz/d/1J_AMd_oX https://castle.xyz/d/2C_mvHMYe https://castle.xyz/d/VBnTX5l6T https://castle.xyz/d/oOqDsacGl https://castle.xyz/d/H7XXPu9nr https://castle.xyz/d/Jjgo5cw52
Hah, nice app and well design! Keep going guys 😜