CashCraze UI kit
CashCraze UI kit
Build a strong investment app with CashCraze
Cashcraze is a mobile UI designed in Figma to help users make investment decisions and buy crypto currencies with the best UX practices. Using this kit, you will be able to create a very powerful financial application for your startup, business.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Fintech
,
Web3
by
UI 8
About this launch
UI 8
UX/UI design resources and freebies for designers
CashCraze UI kit by
UI 8
was hunted by
Artur Mineev
in
Design Tools
,
Fintech
,
Web3
. Made by
Artur Mineev
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
UI 8
is rated
3.1/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2014.
