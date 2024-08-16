Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Carrot Care
Carrot Care
Understand & optimise your bloodwork
Visit
Upvote 169
50% off for annual plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Carrot Care elevates your performance and increases lifespan by guiding you in the world of human blood biomarkers. Forget about ambiguous PDFs. Take a data-driven approach to prevention and well-being.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Data & Analytics
Health
by
Carrot Care
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Carrot Care
Blood is the key for your optimal health
3
reviews
369
followers
Follow for updates
Carrot Care by
Carrot Care
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Health & Fitness
,
Data & Analytics
,
Health
. Made by
Dmitrij Kurilo
,
Anastasiia Pryimachenko
,
Ilya Venskiy
and
Bohdan Mashtalir
. Featured on September 10th, 2024.
Carrot Care
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on November 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
169
Comments
61
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report