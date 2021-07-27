Products
Home
→
Career Switch To Coding
Career Switch To Coding
Converting newly minted coding skills into a dream career
🏷 Payment Required
Education
+ 1
You have the coding skills to do the job, but do you know how to get the attention of your first employer? Career Switch To Coding is a book that takes you from an unknown coder to turning down more job offers than you accept.
Featured
2h ago