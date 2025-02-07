Launches
Drive more qualified demos by leveraging video calls with high-value prospects. Capture intent at the opportune moment to enhance effectiveness and optimize conversions. Empower your SDRs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Sales
•
Marketing
•
Meetings
About this launch
Captiwate
Instant inbound video calls with website visitors
Captiwate by
Captiwate
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Meetings
. Made by
Krisztian Berecz
,
Dóra Meleg
and
Apród Illés
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Captiwate
is not rated yet. This is Captiwate's first launch.