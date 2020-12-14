Capiche FM
Twitch for audio
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Austin Smith
Maker
Founder/CEO, Capiche
Hi PH! I'm Austin, the founder of Capiche FM. We're really excited to see the creative ways the Product Hunt community uses this. If you're interested in trying it out, my suggestion is to just start a stream and get some friends on the line with you. All the planning and production that goes into podcasting is great, but there's a bit of magic in spontaneity too. Here are some fun types of shows our early users have been experimenting with so far: * AMAs or other call-in shows * Stream-of-conscious shows * Daily news recaps * Breaking news shows * Trivia games * Talkshows Please let me know if you have any questions!
Share
Hey Product Hunt, Matt from the Capiche FM team here. Super excited to share what we've been building over the past few months! I've long found audio scary, overthought what I'd talk about before I started, approached editing with the same heavy-handed style I'd apply to my written work. And then, as the team built Capiche FM, turns out live audio takes much of that away. I'd start a call, chat about ideas behind an upcoming blog post, or chat with someone I'd invited on about their product and the ideas behind it, and it just felt natural, like a conversation over a meal. It was just what I needed to stop overthinking audio (plus simpler than the whole process of starting, hosting, and editing a podcast!). I'm biased, but I think there's something fun here, and it's been super exciting seeing the shows others have built on Capiche FM so far. Cannot wait to see what the PH community streams on Capiche FM!