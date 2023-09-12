Products
  Home
  Product
  CapCut Graphic Editor
CapCut Graphic Editor

CapCut Graphic Editor

A new Canva competitor from TikTok

Free
Embed
Generate stunning posters, flyers, images, and social media posts with CapCut’s graphic editor. Break away from the restraints of complex editors with our AI-backed online graphics editor that lets you create images in seconds.
Launched in
Design Tools
Web Design
Social media marketing
 by
CapCut Web
About this launch
CapCut Web
CapCut WebA new Canva competitor from TikTok
0
reviews
48
followers
CapCut Graphic Editor by
CapCut Web
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Web Design, Social media marketing. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
CapCut Web
is not rated yet. This is CapCut Web's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-