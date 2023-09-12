Products
Home
→
Product
→
CapCut Graphic Editor
CapCut Graphic Editor
A new Canva competitor from TikTok
Generate stunning posters, flyers, images, and social media posts with CapCut’s graphic editor. Break away from the restraints of complex editors with our AI-backed online graphics editor that lets you create images in seconds.
Launched in
Design Tools
Web Design
Social media marketing
by
CapCut Web
About this launch
CapCut Web
A new Canva competitor from TikTok
0
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
CapCut Graphic Editor by
CapCut Web
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Web Design
,
Social media marketing
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
CapCut Web
is not rated yet. This is CapCut Web's first launch.
Upvotes
46
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
