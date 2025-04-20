Launches
Cap
Cap
A lightweight, modern open-source captcha
Cap is a lightweight, modern open-source CAPTCHA alternative designed using SHA-256 proof-of-work. It's: - ⚡️ 250x smaller than hCaptcha - 🔒️ Private - 🌈 Fully customizable - 🤖 PoW-based - 🌳 Fully FOSS - 💨 Invisible
User Experience
Developer Tools
GitHub
lightweight, modern open-source CAPTCHA
Cap by
was hunted by
tiago
in
User Experience
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
tiago
. Featured on April 21st, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Cap's first launch.