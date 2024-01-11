Products
This is the latest launch from Canonic
See Canonic’s 2 previous launches →
Canonic
Build full-stack apps & automations without code
Build and deploy full-stack apps that scale. Create user-facing apps, internal tools, workflow automation, and more end-to-end. Get started in minutes, master it in hours. No prior development experience is necessary.
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Canonic
Canonic
Build full-stack apps & automations without code
Canonic by
Canonic
Ben Lang
Productivity
SaaS
Developer Tools
Pratham Agrawal
Simranjot
Ajay Jarhad
Tanisha
Soumik Chaudhuri
Amogh Salehittal
Aakash Chauhan
Aditi Jain
. Featured on January 17th, 2024.
Canonic
is rated
5/5 ★
by 46 users. It first launched on October 15th, 2020.
