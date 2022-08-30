Products
Candidate Management by Dover
Ranked #8 for today
Candidate Management by Dover
Phone screens and scheduling, handled.
Dover helps companies create a world-class candidate experience by managing phone screens, communications and scheduling throughout the interview process.
Reduce dropoff by 40% and most importantly, never ghost a candidate again.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Candidate Management by Dover
About this launch
Candidate Management by Dover
Phone screens and scheduling, handled.
Candidate Management by Dover by
Candidate Management by Dover
was hunted by
Anvisha Pai
in
Hiring
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Anvisha Pai
,
Magda Cychowski
and
Katy Culver
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
Candidate Management by Dover
is not rated yet. This is Candidate Management by Dover's first launch.
Upvotes
91
Comments
6
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#34
