Cambrian

Cambrian

Copilot for AI Research

We're changing how people discover, understand, and share AI research. 🪄 Now with folders, bookmarks, chat-w-paper, highlight and explain, friends, inbox, and more, check out Cambrian 2.0
Launched in
Education
Online Learning
 by
Cambrian
About this launch
Cambrian
CambrianCopilot for AI research
17
Cambrian by
Cambrian
was hunted by
Max Aljadery
in Education, Online Learning. Made by
Max Aljadery
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Cambrian
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Cambrian's first launch.
15
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-