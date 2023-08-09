Products
Cambrian
Cambrian
Copilot for AI Research
We're changing how people discover, understand, and share AI research. 🪄 Now with folders, bookmarks, chat-w-paper, highlight and explain, friends, inbox, and more, check out Cambrian 2.0
Education
Online Learning
Cambrian
Cambrian
Copilot for AI research
Cambrian by
Cambrian
Max Aljadery
Education
Online Learning
Max Aljadery
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Cambrian
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Cambrian's first launch.
