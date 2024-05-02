Launches
CallBud AI
CallBud AI
AI that makes your appointment calls
The revolutionary app is designed to handle your appointment calls. No more fear of calling or time wasted on making phone calls for restaurant reservations, hairdresser appointments, or doctor visits. CallBud AI will make the calls for you.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
CallBud AI
CallBud AI
AI That Makes Your Appointment Calls!
CallBud AI by
CallBud AI
was hunted by
Jürgen Gunz
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Jürgen Gunz
. Featured on May 4th, 2024.
CallBud AI
is not rated yet. This is CallBud AI's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
