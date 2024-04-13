Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
CalculatorNinjas
CalculatorNinjas
Ultimate Online Calculator for Finance, Health, Stats & Math
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Conquer any calculation with CalculatorNinjas! Simplifying everyday tasks, our 135+ calculators cover everything from finance & health to math & statistics.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Fintech
Education
by
CalculatorNinjas
Goldcast Content Lab
Ad
AI-Powered Campaign Creation: Repurpose B2B Videos in Clicks
About this launch
CalculatorNinjas
Ultimate Online Calculator for Finance, Health, Stats & Math
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
CalculatorNinjas by
CalculatorNinjas
was hunted by
Ujjwal khandelwal
in
Health & Fitness
,
Fintech
,
Education
. Made by
Ujjwal khandelwal
. Featured on April 14th, 2024.
CalculatorNinjas
is not rated yet. This is CalculatorNinjas's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report