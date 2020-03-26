Deals
C-19 COVID Symptom Tracker
C-19 COVID Symptom Tracker
Self-report COVID-19 symptoms & help slow the spread 🇬🇧
Android
iPhone
+ 2
Take 1-minute to self-report daily, even if you are well. Help our scientists identify:
• How fast the virus is spreading in your area
• High-risk areas in the UK
• Who is most at risk, by better understanding symptoms linked to underlying health conditions
28 minutes ago
Self-reporting app tracking COVID-19 symptoms in UK sees 750K downloads in 24 hours - TechCrunch
One of the big challenges (among many) with the coronavirus pandemic is that overwhelmed health services do not always know how best to deploy the limited resources they have to meet the demand of people falling ill with COVID-19. For example, we know that more ventilators and beds will be needed, ...
Over 1 million citizen scientists and counting!
As of midday on Thursday 26th March there were 1,325,830 contributors actively reporting their status. Which is 2% of the UK population. Researchers at King's College London and the NHS are working tirelessly to understand the data. As soon as they have valuable insights to share, they will publish them and we will link to them here.
King's College London: The team analysing your data
An interview with Dr. Claire Steves, Senior Clinical Lecturer at King's College London, who is leading the research team analysing your data. What data are you collecting in the app? Firstly we want to know about the person's background, and collect information on health status which seem to be important in Italy and China.
How your data will provide clues to tackle COVID-19
Who is analysing my data? The governmental organization SAGE and teams from the NHS will be working closely with data scientists at Kings College London and infectious disease epidemiologists to truly understand which symptoms being reported are COVID-19 even if mild.
