Jonas
Hi all! I have this problem with domain names. I'm buying a domain name, don't develop anything and renew every year.. And sometimes enough is enough and I decide to let them go. Some are quality domains (not premium) which I just don't want to pay for anymore. I was looking for an easy and free way to list these domains and find a buyer before it gets snagged up by a squatter or returns to the registrar. Couldn't find it so I built Bye Bye Domain. It's basically a public Airtable and G sheet where people can list their domains for free. This gets shared with domain buyers. If you have any domain names you want to sell before they expire list them on Bye Bye Domain and let's find a buyer!
Great idea. Checking it out now
@paul_metcalfe Thanks Paul!
@kensavage Awesome! you can DM for bulklist if you want.
@benhoffman_ haha thanks man!!