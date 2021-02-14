  1. Home
Bye Bye Domain

Buy and sell domains before they expire

Marketing
Looking at a pile of domain renewals again? Bye Bye Domain is a marketplace to find a buyer for your domains before they expire. We list quality domains for low prices.
Jonas
Maker
Duuce - buying and selling newsletters
Hi all! I have this problem with domain names. I'm buying a domain name, don't develop anything and renew every year.. And sometimes enough is enough and I decide to let them go. Some are quality domains (not premium) which I just don't want to pay for anymore. I was looking for an easy and free way to list these domains and find a buyer before it gets snagged up by a squatter or returns to the registrar. Couldn't find it so I built Bye Bye Domain. It's basically a public Airtable and G sheet where people can list their domains for free. This gets shared with domain buyers. If you have any domain names you want to sell before they expire list them on Bye Bye Domain and let's find a buyer!
Paul Metcalfe
newsletter & podcast addict
Great idea. Checking it out now
Jonas
Maker
Duuce - buying and selling newsletters
@paul_metcalfe Thanks Paul!
Ken Savage
Product Launch Pro Founder
Thx @jonastwt this is a great idea. I’d like to list a bunch that I have.
Jonas
Maker
Duuce - buying and selling newsletters
@kensavage Awesome! you can DM for bulklist if you want.
Benjamin Hoffman
Software Engineer
@jonastwt first with newsletters, and now with expiring domains. always putting great ideas into action! love the energy dude.
Jonas
Maker
Duuce - buying and selling newsletters
@benhoffman_ haha thanks man!!
