Calendars, tasks & notes

ByDesign is a flexible and intuitive productivity application that combines note-taking, task-management, and calendaring into a single, integrated workspace.
Launched in
Task Management
Notes
Calendar
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Slack
Google Cloud Platform
Figma
QuickBooks
About this launch
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Task Management, Notes, Calendar. Made by
Chirali Jain
,
Arthur Emma
,
Mykhailo Vasyliev
,
Oleg Khymchenko
and
Kevin William David
Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
