Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
bwbg
bwbg
Create black & white background designs easily
Visit
Upvote 25
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
BWBG is a simple design tool that allows you to create black & white background designs easily.
Launched in
Design Tools
by
bwbg
Redis for Startups
Ad
Get free support to start building apps—fast.
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
bwbg
Create black & white background designs easily
0
reviews
26
followers
Follow for updates
bwbg by
bwbg
was hunted by
Rexan Wong
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Rexan Wong
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
bwbg
is not rated yet. This is bwbg's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report