Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → BuyMicroStartups
BuyMicroStartups

BuyMicroStartups

Buy and Sell micro-startups without fees

Free Options
Embed
BuyMicroStartups allows entrepreneurs to buy and sell micro-businesses with no commission fees. All listings are under 25K providing a wide range of opportunities without breaking the bank. It's free to list, and pre-revenue startups are accepted.
Launched in
SaaS
E-Commerce
 by
BuyMicroStartups
Guidde
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
BuyMicroStartups
BuyMicroStartupsBuy and Sell micro-startups without fees
0
reviews
59
followers
BuyMicroStartups by
BuyMicroStartups
was hunted by
Domenico - Omega Studio
in SaaS, E-Commerce. Made by
Domenico - Omega Studio
and
Marc-Etienne Dartus
. Featured on February 4th, 2024.
BuyMicroStartups
is not rated yet. This is BuyMicroStartups's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-