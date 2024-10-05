Launches
Buy Sell Startups 2.0
Buy Sell Startups 2.0
Buy and Sell Micro-Startups with 0% Commission
Buy and sell the best micro-startups and micro-SaaS in as little as 7 days with the #1 startup acquisition marketplace. Discover 100+ startups for sale.
Launched in
Investing
SaaS
Money
by
Buy Sell Startups
Buy Sell Startups
Free startup acquisition marketplace with 0% commission.
Buy Sell Startups 2.0 by
Buy Sell Startups
was hunted by
Jaisal Rathee
in
Investing
,
SaaS
,
Money
. Made by
Jaisal Rathee
. Featured on October 6th, 2024.
Buy Sell Startups
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
