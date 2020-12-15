Buy Now Pay Later Forms for PayPal
Boost sales with buy now, pay later forms
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Aytekin
Maker
Founder, JotForm
Hey Hunters! 😊 As a business owner, you want to reach as many potential customers as possible with your online forms. But you still might not see the sales you want, for one major reason — price. 64% of consumers say they’re more likely to make a purchase if a retailer offers interest-free payments. And now, thanks to our new Buy Now, Pay Later Forms, you can do just that. PayPal has launched a new buy now, pay later option, now available on JotForm. With Pay in 4 from PayPal, customers pay for their purchases in four interest-free payments, while you get paid up front. Pay in 4 is included in our PayPal Business integration at no additional cost. Using our Form Builder, you can create your own Buy Now, Pay Later form with PayPal Pay in 4. Customers will pay the first down payment directly through your form and pay the rest in three automatic payments — one every two weeks. With a PayPal Buy Now, Pay Later Form for your business, you’ll speed up the checkout process, turn browsers into buyers, and increase online sales. Plus, you’ll give your customers the security they know and trust from both PayPal and JotForm. As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback. Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Share