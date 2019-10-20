Buy Me A Coffee 2.0
Introducing Buy Me A Coffee 2.0 ☕️ Embeddable widgets, Monthly support, iOS app, Zapier integrations and a new look 🙌
For iOS app invite, please leave your BMC link in the comments and we'll reach out to you (and even buy your next coffee ☕️)
Jijo Sunny
Maker
Pro
Hi PH 👋 Buy Me A Coffee founder here. We started our journey with overwhelming support from this community last year. I can’t thank you enough for helping us find the confidence and momentum to aim for something bigger (and for the golden kitty 😻). We were part of the Y Combinator W19 batch and raised a small round of funding from some amazing folks like Aaron Levie, Ankur Nagpal, and Kun Gao, who believed in our vision of serving the creators. Our simple ‘buy me a coffee’ button is now responsible for over 3M backlinks to BMC pages, thanks to creators who embedded it on their sites, blogs, Medium, Tumblr, Youtube, etc. Today we’re excited to launch Embeddable widgets, Monthly support, iOS app, and a bunch of other features: 💰Monthly recurring support. Maria Shriver is using BMC to accept one-time and monthly support for her newsletter - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/the... ⚡️ Embeddable widgets. Now your audience doesn’t have to leave your site to support you! Live demo - www.buymeacoffee.com/blog/ ✅ Instant payouts. No hold or minimum threshold. Connect your PayPal and Stripe and get paid instantly to your account. 🔗 More shareable links (try BuyMeABeer.com or BuyMeATea.com) 🏗 Zapier integrations - https://building.buymeacoffee.co... 📱 iOS App. Currently, invite-only. Please leave your BMC link in the comments and we'll reach out to you (even buy your next coffee ☕️) 🙌 And a new look! ✨ Thank you again for this community. We wouldn’t be here without you!
I've been using Buy Me A Coffee for three months now and I've received $170 from supporters of my No CS Degree blog and job board for developers without degrees. This really helped me and encouraged me so anyone making an indie product should get a page! I like that there is an option for Stripe as well as PayPal and the UI is gorgeous. No complaints! www.buymeacoffee.com/nocsdegree
@petecodes great to see your comment here, Pete. It means a lot 🙌
@jijosunny thanks for making it!
Amazing, just amazing. Even though I don't make contents worth getting support for I love to visit buymecoffee to get design inspirations. Now I have more reasons. <3 <3 @jijosunny
@samuel_ladapo our slack is going nuts with your comment :) thank you so much!
The new desin looks amazing! 👍 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ber...
@theberrysauce thanks a lot, Paul! iOS app invite and coffee on its way ✨
Loved this idea from the beginning.. Now it is here again with a better and awesome experience. All the best and Cheers!!