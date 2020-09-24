Burrito Pop is a twistable burrito holder. It is the best way to carry, keep warm, and eat your favorite food.
"It’s not quite a burrito thermos, or a burrito condom, or a burrito elevator, but all of the above at the same time." - Gizmodo
madelin
Thank you Chris!! This project has been 8 years in the making! Every year, I've made a small step forward, and it's taken me to all sorts of places— learning how to 3d print, getting a patent, cameo'ing on Diners Dives and Drive Ins with Guy Fieri, getting an insanely inspiring responses at side project conferences and on twitter, and finally to now... launching pre-orders on Kickstarter. We hit 100% of our goal less than 5 hours into the campaign, and ended the day at well over 170%. We'll continue to offer stretch goals (with more fun color options!), but get in early for those limited early bird pricing tiers! Thanks for all of your support, and helping make this dream come true 🥰 PS we even have a jingle, thanks to @thatguybg https://twitter.com/burritopop/s...
I can't believe this didn't exist before. A burrito coozie! LOVE IT! 🌯
