Burrito Pop

A twistable burrito holder 🌯

Burrito Pop is a twistable burrito holder. It is the best way to carry, keep warm, and eat your favorite food.
"It’s not quite a burrito thermos, or a burrito condom, or a burrito elevator, but all of the above at the same time." - Gizmodo
The Burrito Pop seems silly at first, but it's actually a good idea | Boing BoingA burrito's foil and paper wrapper is a joke. It tears easily and the burrito's filling spills out. The Burrito Pop solves this problem. Think of it like a giant Chapstick tube but instead of containing lip balm, it contains a burrito. Take a bite, then twist for more.
The Burrito Pop Will Ensure You're Only a Mess on the InsideWhen done properly, eating a burrito should be a hopelessly messy experience, with a paper wrapper doing nothing to contain its contents' endless drippings. But that messiness limits when and where you can eat a burrito (if you care about how you look, that is), which is why a device called the Burrito Pop exists.
madelin
Thank you Chris!! This project has been 8 years in the making! Every year, I've made a small step forward, and it's taken me to all sorts of places— learning how to 3d print, getting a patent, cameo'ing on Diners Dives and Drive Ins with Guy Fieri, getting an insanely inspiring responses at side project conferences and on twitter, and finally to now... launching pre-orders on Kickstarter. We hit 100% of our goal less than 5 hours into the campaign, and ended the day at well over 170%. We'll continue to offer stretch goals (with more fun color options!), but get in early for those limited early bird pricing tiers! Thanks for all of your support, and helping make this dream come true 🥰 PS we even have a jingle, thanks to @thatguybg https://twitter.com/burritopop/s...
Chris Messina
I can't believe this didn't exist before. A burrito coozie! LOVE IT! 🌯
