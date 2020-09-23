Log In
Interviews with founders in tech about their favorite apps

A weekly newsletter featuring interviews with founders and creators in tech about how they use their phones. We learn about their entrepreneurial journey and dive into their favorite apps and productivity hacks. Delivered every Friday morning.
👨‍💻 The Most Productive Person on the Internet: An Interview with Ali Abdaal
🦾 The Future of Tech is Inclusive: An Interview with Amber Lundy
Jason Bartz
Maker
Hey PH! I always wondered what apps successful founders and the people behind our favorite products use on a daily basis. Also, I feel you can learn a lot about someone based on what's on their phone. So, I n July I started Homescreens newsletter to explore these topics and to share them with you! Every Friday I feature a new guest, and we chat about their entrepreneurial journey before diving into their favorite apps, productivity hacks, and personal quirks. I've featured founders and creators in different industries, from VCs, seed-stage founders, unicorns, to post-IPO angel investors. I end each interview with a list of the apps, podcasts, and audiobooks, we discussed with links for you to check out for yourself. I'm super excited to share Homescreens with everyone on Product Hunt, sof you find this niche topic interesting, please consider subscribing! I'm happy to answer any questions and hear your feedback in the comments. Also, if you'd like to be featured drop me a comment :-)
