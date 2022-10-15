Products
This is the latest launch from The Boring Company
See The Boring Company’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Burnt Hair
Ranked #20 for today
Burnt Hair
The Essence of Repugnant Desire
“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work”
⠀
“Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport”
Launched in
Funny
,
Wearables
by
The Boring Company
About this launch
The Boring Company
Elon Musk's new company, creating tunnels for traffic
84
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Burnt Hair by
The Boring Company
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Funny
,
Wearables
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
The Boring Company
is rated
3.6/5 ★
by 84 users. It first launched on April 29th, 2017.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#249
