Burb

How creators grow community

Free Options
The only toolset you need to operate and grow your online courses and membership communities. Integrate with Slack, Circle.so, Discord, Teachable, Thinkific, and ConvertKit. Schedule posts and DMs. Automate onboarding and offboarding, and lots more.
Launched in CRM, Marketing automation, Community
Burb
About this launch
Burb
How creators grow community
Burb by
Burb
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in CRM, Marketing automation, Community. Made by
Nicolas Ulmete
,
Matias Ferron
,
Facundo Gonzalez
,
Ignacio Ferrari
,
Philip James
,
daniellexo
and
drew dillon
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
