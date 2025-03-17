Launches
Bunch for Android
Daily leadership coach personalized by AI
BUNCH is an leadership coach that delivers daily bite-sized tips from world-class experts and leaders to help you boost your impact with your team. Everyday is personalized just for you and takes as little as 2 minutes a day!
Free Options
Launch tags:
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Career
Meet the team
About this launch
Bunch for Android by
was hunted by
Anthony Reo
in
Android
Artificial Intelligence
Career
. Made by
Anthony Reo
,
Carmelo Cortes
Adrian Rubio
Miguel Garcia
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
This is Bunch for Android's first launch.