<div>Bullets.tech is a place where we publish summaries of articles for science enthusiasts. Summaries have up to 5 bullet points and their task is to list the most important issues raised in a given article. </div>
Dawid AndrzejewskiMakerPro@dawid_andrzejewski · Founder and CEO at Bootstrap Shuffle
Hi everyone! I'm Dawid, the Founder and CEO of Bootstrap Shuffle during the day and a reader interested in science at any other time. According to the study[1], emotional people (I am one of them) overestimate the knowledge they acquire by reading just the titles of articles shared on Facebook. [1] https://journals.sagepub.com/doi... Bullets.tech is a response to it. This is a place where we publish summaries of articles for science enthusiasts. Five bullet points or less. The very essence of the article. If you ever happened to share or like a science-related article after reading just the title, you will like our website :) If the title of an article says that "a cure for cancer has been found", our summary will allow you to find out that the article is referring to one of the hundreds of tumor types and not in humans but in mice. You can browse Bullets.tech: 🌐 via the https://bullets.tech website 📧 By signing up to our weekly newsletter on the website 🤖 Using the terminal https://www.npmjs.com/package/bu... 👍 on Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/... 🦖 and the RSS feed: https://bullets.tech/rss/latest.xml I am willing to collaborate with people with similar interests (science, technology, psychology, cosmos, history, medicine, nature) who would like to take part in developing this project as non-technical co-founders. Peace!
