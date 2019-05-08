Bulk Email Validation

Mailgun has been hard at work developing the fastest Email Validation service on the market, based on data from billions of emails sent. Upload a .CSV to validate a large list of email contacts and get rid of invalid/risky addresses before you send a message.
Around the web
Bulk Validations - Accurate and Fast AFCleaning an old email list is one of those must needed chores that nobody really wants to do. You have to do it, but you push it back because other priorities pop up. It's easy to jump the gun and skip cleaning that list, but that's only going to do more harm than good to [...]
Mailgun
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Elena Aguirre-GuidetHunter@eeaguirre · Product Marketing Specialist @Mailgun
Hi Product Hunt! Elena here from the Mailgun team. We’ve been working on some improvements to our email validation service that make it easier to verify multiple email addresses at a time. We’ve also added a list upload feature to our UI so you can add a CSV file of your existing email contacts and clean your list before sending an email. What bulk validation can do: Separate the good addresses from the risky ones: export valid and invalid addresses separately to JSON or CSV so you can see which emails should be suppressed based on the risk score for each individual email address. Save your CSV file to email list: once you’ve validated your list, it’s saved in your Mailgun account so you can send messages. Check that a mailbox exists: runs the syntax check, but also pings the SMTP server to see if the email address exists - without sending an email first. Share your questions in the comments and let us know what you think about the UX design - we’d love to get your feedback on how we can make bulk validation even better! ;)
Upvote Share·